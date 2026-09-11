NSE IPO Price Band Set At ₹1,700- ₹1,785; Subscription Opens September 17 | Key Details Here

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has fixed its IPO price band at ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on September 17 and close on September 21, with the shares expected to list on September 24. The lot size has been set at 8 shares. NSE’s grey market premium is currently around 10-11%, indicating potential listing gains. The issue will be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with 12.644 crore shares on offer. SBI is the largest selling shareholder. Watch this video for all key NSE IPO dates, pricing, GMP and allotment details.