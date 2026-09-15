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NSE IPO: Why you should apply, MD-CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan explains | India's 2nd biggest IPO

NSE IPO: MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Ashishkumar Chauhan spoke exclusively to LiveMint's Editor Prashant V. Singh on the sidelines of much-awaited NSE IPO's Press Conference in New Delhi at Taj Man Singh hotel. The MD-CEO spoke on a range of topics related to India's 2nd biggest IPO - Here is what he said on why one should apply for NSE IPO.

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Published15 Sep 2026, 05:58 PM IST
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