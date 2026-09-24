Subscribe

NSE Lists on BSE After $2.4 Billion IPO, Shares Rise

After nearly a decade-long wait, the NSE shares are finally ready for trade on the BSE. World's largest derivatives exchange made a flat debut on Dalal Street, delivering a listing premium of 15 to the share allottees. The NSE share price opened on the BSE at 1800 but gained momentum, touching an intraday high of 1878 within a few minutes of listing.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
NSE Lists on BSE After $2.4 Billion IPO, Shares Rise
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosNSE Lists on BSE After $2.4 Billion IPO, Shares Rise
Advertisement
Read Next Story