NSE vs BSE: Where’s the competition? | Mint Primer

NSE vs BSE: Where's the competition?

Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 06:38 PM IST

The NSE was set up in 1992 to counter the brokers-... moreThe NSE was set up in 1992 to counter the brokers-owned BSE that was coming off the Harshad Mehta securities scam that laid bare its opaque governance. NSE introduced electronic trading in India and replaced the settlement of transactions using physical certificates with materialised certificates