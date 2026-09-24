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#NSEIPO listing: Over 34 Lakh Retail Investors Allotted Shares, Says CEO Ashish Chauhan

At the official listing ceremony of the National Stock Exchange (

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Published24 Sep 2026, 02:50 PM IST
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#NSEIPO listing: Over 34 Lakh Retail Investors Allotted Shares, Says CEO Ashish Chauhan
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