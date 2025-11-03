Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has completed a major pre-planned stock sale exceeding $1 billion since June. The sale comes as Nvidia’s market value surged past $5 trillion, driven by record demand for AI processors. The company’s meteoric rise has also minted new billionaires among its board members and executives. Industry data shows insider stock sales at Nvidia have sharply increased this year amid the AI boom. Watch.
