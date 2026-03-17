Nvidia Sees $1 Trillion AI Chip Opportunity By 2027 | Huang Bets Big On Inference Race

Nvidia has projected a massive $1 trillion revenue opportunity for its AI chips by 2027, signaling a major shift toward real-time “inference” computing. At its GTC conference, CEO Jensen Huang unveiled new AI systems and chips, including collaboration with startup Groq, to strengthen Nvidia’s edge in the next phase of AI. As competition rises from tech giants building custom chips, Nvidia is doubling down on faster, more efficient AI processing. The move highlights a crucial transition from training AI models to deploying them in real-world applications at scale.