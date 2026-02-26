Subscribe

NVIDIA’s BIG Return To PCs? Tech Giant Plans To Launch Laptop Chips With Dell, Lenovo Models In 2026

Nvidia’s Big Return to Consumer Laptops: New ARM & x86 Processors Incoming! WSJ reports Nvidia developing laptop SoCs—ARM-based with MediaTek (like Apple M-series) and x86 collab with Intel, integrating CPU, GPU & AI. Targets thinner, lighter designs with longer battery life & “low power but very powerful” performance. Dell & Lenovo prepping models. Aims to challenge Intel/Qualcomm dominance; gaming community watches compatibility closely.

Livemint
Published26 Feb 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Advertisement
NVIDIA’s BIG Return To PCs? Tech Giant Plans To Launch Laptop Chips
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosNVIDIA’s BIG Return To PCs? Tech Giant Plans To Launch Laptop Chips With Dell, Lenovo Models In 2026
Read Next Story