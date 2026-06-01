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Nvidia's RTX Spark Superchip Promises To End Intel, AMD's Dominance | Explained

Nvidia is entering the personal computer market with a bang. CEO Jensen Huang announced the new RTX Spark Superchip at Computex, set to debut this fall in Dell and Lenovo laptops and desktops. Built with MediaTek on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, the chip combines a powerful CPU and Blackwell-generation GPU in one design, running Windows for Arm. It aims to deliver high performance in thin laptops while excelling at on-device AI tasks and gaming. This marks Nvidia’s serious challenge to Intel and AMD’s long dominance in Windows PCs. Watch how Nvidia’s RTX Spark could reshape the future of laptops and the AI PC race.

Livemint
Published1 Jun 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Nvidia's RTX Spark Superchip Promises To End Intel, AMD's Dominance | Explained
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