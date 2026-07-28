Subscribe

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Unveils Plan To Subsidise Food Amid Inflation Concerns

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to open five government-owned food stores by 2029, offering a 30% discount on bread, cheese, and a core basket of everyday groceries. The initiative aims to combat rising prices for lower-income residents, though anyone can shop there. The first store will open by end of 2027 in a low-income Bronx neighbourhood.

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Advertisement
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Unveils Plan To Subsidise Food Amid Inflation Concerns
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosNYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Unveils Plan To Subsidise Food Amid Inflation Concerns
Advertisement
Read Next Story