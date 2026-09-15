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NYC's Mamdani Sues Trump Over 'Public Charge' Rule, Leads Coalition of Cities | US Immigration News

In a major legal challenge, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Attorney General Letitia James are suing the federal government over a controversial new “public charge” immigration rule. The rule, set to take effect on September 18, expands the criteria officials can consider when deciding green card and visa applications based on an immigrant’s use of certain public benefits. Mamdani and James are leading a coalition of cities and counties seeking to block the rule, arguing it exceeds federal authority and violates the Administrative Procedure Act. The coalition includes Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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NYC's Mamdani Sues Trump Over 'Public Charge' Rule
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