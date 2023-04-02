Nykaa's Journey From Online To Offline | Mint Explains | Mint

The video is about Nykaa’s journey from the online... moreThe video is about Nykaa’s journey from the online to offline space. It shows how one of the India’s leading e-commerce brand has expanded from an online only platform to offline stores. Nykaa has made significant investments in the opening of numerous offline locations, and its network of 135 physical stores brings it closer to other chains with more traditional business models. This move is seen as a more traditional retail strategy that aims to capitalize on the growing demand for beauty and personal care products in India. Overall, Nykaa's move from online to offline is seen as a smart strategy that combines the strengths of both channels.