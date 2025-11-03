Former US President Barack Obama launched a sharp attack on Donald Trump and his administration during campaign rallies for Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill. Obama accused Trump’s White House of fostering ‘lawlessness, recklessness, and just plain craziness,’ while urging voters to support Democratic leadership. The rallies, held ahead of key elections, sought to consolidate voter confidence as polls show tight races in both constituencies. Watch.
