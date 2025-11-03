English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 03 2025 15:18:49
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 321.75 1.26%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 422.45 -0.87%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.75 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price
  2. 417.45 1.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 951.25 1.52%
Business News/ Videos / Obama Torches Trump, His Administration, Says "White House Is Just Halloween With No Candy" | Watch

Obama Torches Trump, His Administration, Says "White House Is Just Halloween With No Candy" | Watch

Updated: 03 Nov 2025, 03:23 pm IST Livemint

Former US President Barack Obama launched a sharp attack on Donald Trump and his administration during campaign rallies for Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill. Obama accused Trump’s White House of fostering ‘lawlessness, recklessness, and just plain craziness,’ while urging voters to support Democratic leadership. The rallies, held ahead of key elections, sought to consolidate voter confidence as polls show tight races in both constituencies. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue