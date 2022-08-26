Offline Digital Payments? How does it work? | Mint Primer

Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:47 PM IST

The total value of digital transactions in India h... moreThe total value of digital transactions in India has grown sharply from ₹100 crore in 2016 to a whopping ₹7 lakh crore in October 2021. Major credit for this goes to UPI. Can you guess what will be the next step for UPI? Know more about how you will be able to make offline payments with “UPI lite”