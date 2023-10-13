Oil India To Start Drilling In Andamans Soon: Report

As per a Moneycontrol report, Oil India Ltd. which... moreAs per a Moneycontrol report, Oil India Ltd. which is India's second-largest oil company will start drilling for oil in the Andaman basin soon. Andaman is categorised as a category 2 basin which means it has resources which haven’t been converted to recoverable reserves yet. But soon that could be a reality.
