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Oil on the boil, rupee at unsavoury levels: What's the impact on key sectors? Nuvama expert explains

Rapid fire with Prateek Parekh, Executive Director - equity research, Nuvama Institutional Equities

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Published24 Sep 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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Oil on the boil, rupee at unsavoury levels: What's the impact on key sectors?
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