Oil Prices Crash After US-Iran Ceasefire | Big Relief For India, Will Nifty Rally Towards 25k Now?

Crude oil prices have sharply fallen after the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, bringing major relief to global markets and oil-importing countries like India. Brent and WTI dropped over 13–14%, easing fears of prolonged economic stress. Lower oil prices could help control inflation, strengthen the rupee, and support market sentiment. Experts say if stability continues, it may boost equities and push the Nifty higher. However, sustained impact will depend on how long prices stay subdued and whether geopolitical tensions truly cool off.