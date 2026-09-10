Subscribe

Oil Shock To Worsen? Brent Crude Crosses $100 As Iran War Escalates; Goldman Sachs Sees $120

Brent crude has crossed the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July as the Iran war intensifies and fresh attacks raise concerns over Middle East energy supplies. The latest escalation between the US and Iran has put shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under renewed pressure, with oil markets closely watching whether Persian Gulf exports can continue reaching global buyers. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Brent Crude Crosses $100 As Iran War Escalates; Goldman Sachs Sees $120
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosOil Shock To Worsen? Brent Crude Crosses $100 As Iran War Escalates; Goldman Sachs Sees $120
Advertisement
Read Next Story