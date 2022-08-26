Oil traders & banks cut ties with India's refiner backed by Russia's Rosneft, says report

Worried by western sanctions on Russia over its in... moreWorried by western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, many global traders and banks have cut ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy. According to a report published in Reuters, Nayara Energy, India's second-largest private refiner, faces boycott from sanction-wary oil traders & banks. Russia's oil major, Rosneft owns about 49% of Nayara Energy. Watch this video to know more.
#india #russia #nayaraenergy #rosneft #oil #sanctions
