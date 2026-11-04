On Cam: Abdul El-Sayed Publicly Mocks JD Vance After Winning Michigan In U.S. Midterms Polls

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s closely watched Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate. In his victory speech, El-Sayed delivered a pointed message to Vice President JD Vance, noting the “delicious irony” that Vance is constitutionally obligated to swear him into office in January. The win keeps the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters with the party and comes amid a wider Democratic sweep in the 2026 midterm elections.