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On CAM: Ananya Panday Goes Candid On Her Bollywood Journey | HTLS 2026

Actress Ananya Panday gets candid at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, discussing some of the biggest conversations surrounding Bollywood and today’s generation. From nepotism and privilege to Gen-Z’s approach to emotions and relationships, Ananya shares her perspective on the issues shaping modern India. She also reflects on the iconic character Geet and how the character might fit into today’s world. Watch the full conversation for Ananya Panday’s thoughts on cinema, identity, generational change and life in the spotlight.

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Published15 Nov 2026, 04:56 PM IST
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On CAM: Ananya Panday Goes Candid On Her Bollywood Journey | HTLS 2026
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