English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 12 2025 15:54:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.65 -1.30%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 308.90 1.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,511.75 1.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,551.40 1.36%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 402.30 -1.28%
Business News/ Videos / On Cam: BBC Scandal Rocks UK Parliament | ‘Must Uphold Highest Standards'

On Cam: BBC Scandal Rocks UK Parliament | ‘Must Uphold Highest Standards'

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 05:34 pm IST Livemint

BBC crisis erupts: Director-General Tim Davie & News CEO Deborah Turness resign amid systemic bias scandal over Trump speech edit on November 10, 2025! Leaked memo accuses Panorama of doctoring Trump's Jan 6 remarks, pro-Hamas Gaza coverage, trans influence. UK Culture Minister Lisa Nandy calls claims incredibly serious. Watch the broadcaster's meltdown!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue