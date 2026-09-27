On Cam: Bill Clinton Takes Scalding Jibe At Trump Over 'Power' Abuse

Former President Bill Clinton opened the Clinton Global Initiative’s 2026 summit in New York with sharp criticism of recent Trump administration actions, while also offering some critique of the left wing of the Democratic Party. Without naming President Donald Trump, Clinton mocked the planned triumphal arch in Washington, calling it hard to make up and referencing its proposed use as a sniper and drone facility. He rejected “the politics of brute force” and zero-sum thinking, saying that on America’s 250th anniversary the country cannot accept a politics where one side must lose for the other to win.