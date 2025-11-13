English
Business News/ Videos / On Cam: Botswana LoP Praises Prez Droupadi Murmu For Inspiring Young Girls

On Cam: Botswana LoP Praises Prez Droupadi Murmu For Inspiring Young Girls

Updated: 13 Nov 2025, 04:21 pm IST Livemint

Botswana’s Opposition Leader Dumelang Saleshando lauds President Droupadi Murmu as inspiration for girls in politics during historic India visit on November 12, 2025! “Your presence shows young girls the sky’s the limit,” he tells India’s first woman President. First-ever state visit boosts trade, health, education ties. Watch the historic moment!

 
