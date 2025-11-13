On Cam: Botswana LoP Praises Prez Droupadi Murmu For Inspiring Young Girls

Botswana’s Opposition Leader Dumelang Saleshando lauds President Droupadi Murmu as inspiration for girls in politics during historic India visit on November 12, 2025! “Your presence shows young girls the sky’s the limit,” he tells India’s first woman President. First-ever state visit boosts trade, health, education ties. Watch the historic moment!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.