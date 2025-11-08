English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 07 2025 15:59:09
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.15 -0.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,001.10 -4.46%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,223.25 -0.43%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.95 0.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.45 2.37%
Business News/ Videos / On Cam: Canada PM Mark Carney's BIG Announcement On The End Of Economic Ties With Trump's U.S.

On Cam: Canada PM Mark Carney's BIG Announcement On The End Of Economic Ties With Trump's U.S.

Updated: 08 Nov 2025, 02:34 pm IST Livemint

Canada’s PM Mark Carney declares US trade rupture over: $50B tariff hit sparks $78B deficit budget for independence on November 4, 2025! Carney’s first federal budget slashes bureaucracy by 40K jobs, cuts temporary immigration 50%, boosts defense to 5% GDP by 2035. Prioritizes Buy Canadian, doubles non-US exports in decade. Watch the tariff retaliation!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue