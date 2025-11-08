Canada’s PM Mark Carney declares US trade rupture over: $50B tariff hit sparks $78B deficit budget for independence on November 4, 2025! Carney’s first federal budget slashes bureaucracy by 40K jobs, cuts temporary immigration 50%, boosts defense to 5% GDP by 2035. Prioritizes Buy Canadian, doubles non-US exports in decade. Watch the tariff retaliation!
