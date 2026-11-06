On Cam: Chilling Aftermath Of #CyclineArnab In Several Parts Of Odisha

The aftermath of Cyclone Arnab has left Aska market in Odisha’s Ganjam district reeling from severe devastation. Continuous flooding kept the entire marketplace submerged under 15 feet of water for three days, causing heavy financial losses to local business owners.Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das visited the flood-hit areas to assess the damage and review the situation on the ground. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d