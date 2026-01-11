English
Business News/ Videos / On Cam: Colombia Reveals U.S.' Next Possible Target After Petro-Trump Flashpoint | Venezuela Crisis

On Cam: Colombia Reveals U.S.' Next Possible Target After Petro-Trump Flashpoint | Venezuela Crisis

Updated: 11 Jan 2026, 01:15 pm IST Livemint

Colombia’s Defence Minister Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez REJECTS US Attack Fears! Despite Trump’s threats calling Colombia a “sick country” & hinting military action post-Venezuela, Sanchez insists no US strike is coming. Colombia remains key anti-drug partner; cooperation with US agencies ongoing. Tensions ease as President Petro plans White House visit. Focus stays on internal security, not external threats.

 
