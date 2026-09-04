On Cam: Delhi Airport Flooded From Inside After Just Few Hours Of Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall has lashed Delhi-NCR, causing major waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport and disrupting operations. Domestic flights faced delays as rain continued to batter the capital region. Several parts of Delhi and surrounding areas reported severe waterlogging, triggering widespread traffic congestion. Commuters and travellers faced significant inconvenience as roads flooded and airport operations were affected. Watch the latest ground visuals of the heavy rain, waterlogged areas and flight disruptions across Delhi-NCR.