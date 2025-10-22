On Cam: Former UK PM Boris Johnson GRILLED During COVID Inquiry, Admits 'We Let Down Many Kids'

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 02:20 pm IST

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday that his government failed to properly prepare for the “horror” of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he apologized for government mistakes. It was the second time Johnson has appeared before the inquiry he agreed to establish after being pressured by bereaved families who were particularly angry at his own actions. Two years ago, he defended himself from suggestions that his indifference and failure to heed scientific advice led to thousands of unnecessary deaths in Britain. Watch. #britain #covid19 #education Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d