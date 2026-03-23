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On Cam: Gabbard Admits AI Among Top Global Threats, Intel Team Says Will Be Devastating If China...

In its 2026 Worldwide Threat Assessment released on 18th March, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called AI a 'defining technology for the 21st century,' noting that it is being used in combat, and identified China as 'the most capable competitor' to the United States. The assessment, released on Wednesday as intelligence leaders testified to lawmakers, offers a rare window into how they interpret the global threat landscape. Watch.

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Published23 Mar 2026, 05:21 PM IST
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On Cam: Tulsi Gabbard Admits AI Among Top Global Threats, Says…
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