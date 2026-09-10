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On Cam: Iran-Backed Houthis Attack Saudi Arabia, Aramco, An Airport And An Airbase Hit | Details

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a fresh wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting Aramco facilities and other strategic sites in the kingdom’s south. According to Houthi media outlet Ansarollah, the targets included Abha International Airport, King Khalid air base and Aramco facilities in Abha and Jazan, with fires reported at several locations and 73 people injured. Watch.

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