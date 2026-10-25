On Cam: Italy On Boil As Protests Sweep Major Cities After France & Spain | Details

Anger over war and rising living costs spilled onto the streets of Italy, France and Spain on the same night, with clashes reported in several major cities. In Italy, demonstrations in Turin, Rome, Bologna and Milan turned violent. Police used water cannons and tear gas in Milan, while fireworks and bottles were thrown at officers in Turin. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence. In France, “Acte II” protests drew hundreds of thousands. The Paris march ended in clashes, with tear gas, water cannon and nearly a thousand arrests reported nationwide. In Barcelona, protesters set fire to street furniture and looted shops, leading to around 100 arrests.