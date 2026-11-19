On Cam: Jaishankar In Japan Flags Growing Weaponisation Of Global Supply Chains

Addressing the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar warned against the growing weaponisation of global supply chains, resources, connectivity, and market shares, calling for deeper resilience and trusted strategic partnerships. Highlighting recent maritime disruptions in the Gulf, Dr. Jaishankar stressed the imperative of safeguarding vital sea lanes and chokepoints under international law to protect global trade.