On Cam: Meloni Lambasts Zelensky Over Ukraine's Mediterranean Rampage

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stated that Rome’s backing for Ukraine remains firm, while stressing that support for Kyiv cannot override Italy’s national interests and regional security—following a phone call in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified earlier remarks on uncoordinated strikes near Libya. During Friday’s call, Meloni voiced concern over Ukraine’s naval-drone operation at the Libyan port of Benghazi against Russian vessels, warning that it risked widening the conflict into the Mediterranean and underscoring that Italy’s commitment to a just and lasting peace cannot mean accepting steps that endanger Italian or regional security.