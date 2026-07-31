On Cam: Migrants Swim Into Spain Through Ceuta From Morocco In Major Border Breach

At least 18 people, including women and children, have died after hundreds of migrants stormed the Spain-Morocco border at Tarajal Beach near Ceuta. Many drowned while attempting to cross as arrivals surged, overwhelming reception centres. Around 1,500 entered in one week, with 3,000 arrivals recorded this year. Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez and the Interior Minister have rushed to Ceuta amid the crisis. Authorities blame smuggling mafias as border pressure continues to rise.