On Cam: Minister Responds To NEET Leak Protests, Accused Opposition Of...

Union Health Minister JP Nadda listed multiple paper leak incidents in Congress or opposition-ruled states like J&K, Himachal, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.He questioned LoP Rahul Gandhi’s selectivity, asking why he ignores leaks under UPA or Congress-supported governments.Nadda said the Congress objective is political gains from student issues, not genuine welfare or education improvement.Watch the full sharp response.