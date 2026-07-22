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On Cam: Minister Responds To NEET Leak Protests, Accused Opposition Of...

Union Health Minister JP Nadda listed multiple paper leak incidents in Congress or opposition-ruled states like J&K, Himachal, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.He questioned LoP Rahul Gandhi’s selectivity, asking why he ignores leaks under UPA or Congress-supported governments.Nadda said the Congress objective is political gains from student issues, not genuine welfare or education improvement.Watch the full sharp response.

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Published22 Jul 2026, 10:00 PM IST
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On Cam: Minister Responds To NEET Leak Protests, Accused Opposition Of...
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