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On Cam: Pezeshkian Publicly SLAMS Trump’s War On Iran As ‘Close Friend’ Watches

Iran and Egypt used the BRICS Summit in New Delhi to highlight growing instability in the Middle East. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged BRICS members to oppose attacks on civilian infrastructure and protect peaceful nuclear facilities from threats, warning that such actions endanger international security. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi focused on the economic impact, saying regional developments threaten global trade, energy and supply chains while stressing the importance of freedom of navigation.

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Published13 Sep 2026, 04:47 PM IST
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On Cam: Pezeshkian Publicly SLAMS Trump’s War On Iran As ‘Close Friend’ Watches
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