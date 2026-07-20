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On Cam: Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Crackdown On CJP Protests, Calls Govt 'Youth Hostile'

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “most youth-hostile Prime Minister” in India’s history for failing to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He pointed to 152 paper leaks victimising 7.5 crore students with no guilty punished, while protesting youth faced batons and detention. Rahul said the government is “pouncing on them” instead of addressing concerns. Watch the full fiery speech.

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Published20 Jul 2026, 07:53 PM IST
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On Cam: Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Crackdown On CJP Protests
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