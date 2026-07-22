Subscribe

On Cam: Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition's 'All-Black' NEET Protest Against Modi Govt In Parliament

Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders, protested on Parliament premises wearing black clothes as a mark of protest. Congress MP Pawan Khera told they are protesting the government's handling of students in Delhi, insistence on retaining Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and overall response to student unrest. Watch the latest visuals.

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition's 'All-Black' NEET Protest At Parliament
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosOn Cam: Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition's 'All-Black' NEET Protest Against Modi Govt In Parliament
Advertisement
Read Next Story