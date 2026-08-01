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On Cam: Trump Claims U.S. Will See Spain-like 'Terrible' Migrant Invasion If...

President Donald Trump said the US could face a much larger migrant “invasion” similar to Spain if Republicans do not win the midterms. Spain is dealing with around 60,000 migrants crossing from Morocco into Ceuta in 24 hours. Roughly half have returned voluntarily. Trump called it a “catastrophe” caused by Spain’s left-wing government under Pedro Sánchez and “weak law, bad management.” He made the remarks during a cabinet meeting at Camp David, also discussing the wars with Iran and Venezuela.

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Published1 Aug 2026, 05:14 PM IST
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On Cam: Trump Claims U.S. Will See Spain-like 'Terrible' Migrant Invasion If...
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