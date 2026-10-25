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On Cam: Trump Send CHILLING Warning To Iran As Nuclear Showdown Intensifies

US President Donald Trump has renewed his warning to Iran, saying the United States could launch military strikes as soon as “tomorrow” or reach what he described as a “big beautiful agreement” with Tehran. Trump insisted any deal must permanently prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Questions remain over whether Tehran’s leadership, including Mojtaba Khamenei, would accept Washington’s terms. The remarks underscore the high-stakes uncertainty surrounding the next phase of the US-Iran standoff, with both military escalation and diplomacy still on the table.

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Published25 Oct 2026, 03:39 PM IST
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On Cam: Trump Send CHILLING Warning To Iran As Nuclear Showdown Intensifies
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