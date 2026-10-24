On Cam: Trump Warns Iran Of New ‘Epic Fury’ Amid Fresh Escalations In West Asia War

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning of military action against Iran, threatening another little Epic Fury if Tehran does not quickly reach a diplomatic agreement with Washington. Speaking at a campaign rally in Florida, Trump pressed Tehran to enter negotiations while touting previous US military campaigns, including Operation Midnight Hammer—which targeted nuclear enrichment sites—and Operation Epic Fury, the initial joint US-Israeli air campaign launched in February. The warning comes as the conflict nears its eight-month mark amid severe economic fallout in Iran and growing regional tensions.