Business News/ Videos / On Cam: Trump's 'Grabbing' Remark On Karoline Leavitt At Press Meet Goes Viral

On Cam: Trump's 'Grabbing' Remark On Karoline Leavitt At Press Meet Goes Viral

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 12:00 am IST Livemint

Trump's Viral Air Force One Quip About Karoline Leavitt Goes Wild! Amid turbulence, President jokes: “I’m looking for something to grab… and it’s not going to be Karoline.” Press Secretary smiles back in the funny, light-hearted moment caught on camera. Social media explodes over the playful exchange aboard the flight from Mar-a-Lago.

 
