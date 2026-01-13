On Cam: Trump's 'Grabbing' Remark On Karoline Leavitt At Press Meet Goes Viral

Trump's Viral Air Force One Quip About Karoline Leavitt Goes Wild! Amid turbulence, President jokes: “I’m looking for something to grab… and it’s not going to be Karoline.” Press Secretary smiles back in the funny, light-hearted moment caught on camera. Social media explodes over the playful exchange aboard the flight from Mar-a-Lago.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.