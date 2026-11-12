On Cam: U.S. Army Guard Rebukes Pete Hegseth & Team For Laughing At War Memorial

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing fresh controversy after a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier appeared to rebuke his delegation for laughter and talking while climbing the memorial steps at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth, his wife and senior aides were seen taking pictures and conversing following a Veterans Day event. The Tomb is guarded around the clock by the Army’s Old Guard and is regarded as a place of solemn reflection. The episode comes a day after Hegseth narrowly survived an impeachment push in Congress over the Iran war.