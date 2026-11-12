Subscribe

On Cam: U.S. Army Guard Rebukes Pete Hegseth & Team For Laughing At War Memorial

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing fresh controversy after a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier appeared to rebuke his delegation for laughter and talking while climbing the memorial steps at Arlington National Cemetery. Hegseth, his wife and senior aides were seen taking pictures and conversing following a Veterans Day event. The Tomb is guarded around the clock by the Army’s Old Guard and is regarded as a place of solemn reflection. The episode comes a day after Hegseth narrowly survived an impeachment push in Congress over the Iran war.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
On Cam: U.S. Army Guard Rebukes Pete Hegseth & Team For Laughing At War Memorial
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosOn Cam: U.S. Army Guard Rebukes Pete Hegseth & Team For Laughing At War Memorial
Advertisement
Read Next Story