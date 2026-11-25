On Cam: U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Breaks Silence On Jensen Huang Spygate Row

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has declined to confirm whether the Justice Department investigated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, refusing to comment on specific probes or base remarks on media leaks. Speaking on Tuesday, Blanche said the government must act on verified facts and intelligence assessments rather than press reports, while calling Nvidia a good corporate citizen in line with President Donald Trump and senior administration officials.