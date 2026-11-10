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On Cam: #UFC CEO #danawhite Addresses Media As #Trump's #WhiteHouse Press Secy'

UFC CEO Dana White put to rest speculation about becoming President Donald Trump’s next press secretary during an impromptu moment in the White House briefing room on Monday. Trump asked White, “Dana, would you like to be press secretary of the United States of America?” while pointing to the White House backdrop, and jokingly asked if he preferred that over the “ridiculous UFC.” Watch the light-hearted exchange between President Trump and UFC CEO Dana White at the White House. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published10 Nov 2026, 02:36 PM IST
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On Cam: #UFC CEO #danawhite Addresses Media As #Trump's #WhiteHouse Press Secy'
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