ONDC: Can it kill Zomato and Swiggy? INSANE TRUTH! | Mint Explains | Mint

ONDC: Can it kill Zomato and Swiggy? INSANE TRUTH!

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM IST

The Online Nutritional Delivery Control (ONDC) ini... moreThe Online Nutritional Delivery Control (ONDC) initiative, while aiming to regulate and monitor the food delivery sector, is unlikely to directly kill established players like Zomato and Swiggy. ONDC focuses on ensuring the quality and safety of food delivered to consumers, promoting transparency, and preventing fraudulent practices in the online food delivery ecosystem. While these regulations could impact how Zomato, Swiggy, and other food delivery platforms operate, their dominance is built on factors beyond just food quality, such as a wide restaurant network, user-friendly apps, and efficient delivery systems. However, ONDC could encourage these platforms to adapt and further enhance their services, ultimately benefiting consumers by providing a safer and more reliable food delivery experience. So, rather than killing Zomato and Swiggy, ONDC might catalyze positive changes within the industry.