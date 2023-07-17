ONDC is India's next big bet after UPI | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 03:34 PM IST

In this video, we explore how ONDC is set to transform the way Indians shop online. From its government-backed approach to fostering fair competition, to its goal of bringing millions of sellers and buyers onto its network, ONDC is poised to revolutionize the Indian e-commerce landscape. With a focus on inclusivity and fair competition, ONDC aims to bring the vast untapped market of the undigitized population into the world of online shopping.Discover the potential economic impact, the challenges it faces, and how ONDC aims to provide a seamless user experience for consumers.